Aqualife Iphone 6/6S Slim Waterproof, Shock & Drop Proof, Dirt & Snow Proof Underwater Diving Case - Fully Sealed W/Built-In Screen Protector (Teal)
360° Protection Featuring A Built-In Screen Protector Which Is Virtually Invisible To The Eye And Touch And Full Access To Buttons And Controls - Charge And Sync Through Your Phones Usb Port. Ultra-Light & Ultra Thin: Sealed From Snow, Ice, Dirt & Dust Particles - Meets Or Exceeds Ip68 Ingress Protection Rating. Shock Proof & Drop Proof: Designed According To Military Specifications, And Tested To Survive Drops From Up To 2 Meters.