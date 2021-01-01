Top Knobs AQ3 Aqua Bath Toilet Paper Holder Polished Chrome Bathroom Hardware Toilet Paper Holder Bar Style

Top Knobs AQ3 Aqua Bath Toilet Paper Holder Aqua Bath Collection Tissue HolderStyle your bathroom with the Aqua Collection tissue holder. Designed with a sleek chic look, this tissue holder is an ideal accent for the contemporary and modern bath designInspiring beautiful bathrooms with the Aqua Collection feature a beautiful balance between form and function. With a range of knobs, towel rings, and bars in four finishes, you can easily create a unified and calming effect with your bath accents.Features:Each Finish is Richly and Beautifully Crafted for a Difference You Can Clearly SeeEvery Edge, Corner, and Detail is Individually Inspected and PolishedPieces are Solid, Not HollowCompletely Sealed Finish Won't Show WearHardware Will Last for Years and is Backed by a Lifetime Warranty for the Original PurchaserCoordinates Well with Both the Aqua Collection and Aqua Bath CollectionSpecifications:8-1/2" Long with a 3-1/4" Projection1-1/4" Diameter Aqua Backplate6-5/8" Center to CenterIt’s all in the details – the right decorative hardware just makes the look. More than an accessory, the hardware is the jewel that draws the eye, accentuates the style and adds elegance to the space it graces. But true beauty goes beyond initial good looks. It’s in the style, the depth of the finish and in the weighty feel of the piece in your hand. Top Knobs provides you with the very best of cabinet hardware and bathroom accessories that are perfect for any style. Bar Style Polished Chrome