AQ-CWM-R-D Replacement Filters for Clean Water Machine, 2-Pack, White, 2 Count
Best Quality Guranteed. Replacement filters 2-pack for Clean Water Machine: AQ-CWM-P-B or AQ-CWM-D-B Use genuine replacements only - untested replacements are not certified for performance capacity or contaminant removal Replacements made easy - no tools or plumber required. Simply twist, remove, and replace Less than $0.10 per gallon. Filters 320 gallons. Change filters every 3 months - 8x the capacity of leading gravity pitchers Powered Active Filtration - obsessively engineered to remove over 96% of over 77 contaminants including lead NSF Certified to Standards 42, 53, 401, +P473 to remove mercury, asbestos, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, chlorine, and more