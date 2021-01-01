33" L x 20" W Apron Kitchen Sink

Set the standard for style and function! This sink is designed as a farmhouse apron sink with a built in ledge and included cutting board so you can do your chopping right over the sink! Part of our Plymouth Collection, this 33- inch apron sink is designed an made in Italy. Italian granite composite sinks offer durability and the large single bowl is accommodating to large bakeware, pots and pans! The included laminate cutting board has a beautiful faux-marble look. This unique design is reversible and offers two different radius corners so you can choose more contemporary or rounded traditional apron to display. Granite composite material has benefits long known to design professionals. Made of 80% natural stone crushed stone which helps it to be both resistant to stains and scratches. The nonporous surface is hygienic and helps to ward off microbes. Because of its material composition, it can withstand thermal shocks and temperatures up to 560 degrees Fahrenheit. Stone is naturally sound-absorbing for a quieter kitchen. Color is timeless and will go beautifully with many color schemes. Convenient and beautiful - what more could you want? Finish: Gray