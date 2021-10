Multifunctional apron specially designed for the kitchen. The kangaroo pocket is designed to hold more items. The side ear straps can hang towels, etc. The chest pocket is large enough to hold your phone and penThis headphone loop is the unique feature of the apron. You can enjoy making food while listening the musicThis apron is made of cotton twill fabric, the fabric is thick and the sewing is firm, the workmanship is fine, and it is durable, different from ordinary aprons