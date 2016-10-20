16" x 20" Happy Owlidays VI Owl and Christmas Tree by June Erica Vess Framed Canvas Wall Art - Amanti Art

With a bit of ingenuity, these little owls are just able to reach high enough to hang the shining star on the highest bough. These pudgy feathered fellows are balanced on exciting packages and set against a pale green backdrop. This Amanti Art Decorative Framed Art Piece is a home decor item you can be proud to showcase on your wall. Our craftsmen handmake this piece in a small custom art and frame shop in America's heartland. We know that each decoration you choose for your home, be it for your living room, foyer, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or other space, is a reflection of your style and taste. We hope you're pleased with your Amanti Art purchase!