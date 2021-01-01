From cleartract

Approach S10 Lightweight GPS Golf Watch Black 0100202800 Bundle with PuttABout Grassroots Par Three Putting Green 9feet x 3feet

Description

Product 1: Simple, easy-to-use golf watch Product 1: Sleek, lightweight and comfortable with a high-resolution, Sunlight-readable display Product 1: Provides yardages to the front, back and middle of the Green -as well as Hazards and doglegs -on more than 41, 000 preloaded courses worldwide Product 1: Keep Score on the watch for a summary of your round, total distance played and total time Product 2: Manufactured from PET resin Product 2: Manufactured in the USA Product 2: Kidney shaped practice putting green Product 2: High quality putting surface stays smooth

