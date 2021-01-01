This tall outdoor table lamp features a stunning coastal vibe that can withstand the weather, and the test of time. Inspired by vintage nautical decor, the seaside nuances are easily apparent in the crafted design and spherical lantern-shaped frame of this lamp. Finished in a stunning gilded copper, the frames of these outdoor lamps harken back to the richly adorned fixtures found on antique commercial vessels. While large at 31-inches in height, you’ll find the table lamp variation to fit in perfectly with a wide variety of outdoor furniture and side tables. Each lamp is fitted with two all-weather shade covers, a classic sea-sand white, and a rich chocolate option so you can customize your look quickly and easily. North Star Designs Appleton 30.5-in Copper Table Lamp with Fabric Shade | NSD10138