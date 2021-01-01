Apple Watch Stand Phone and Apple Watch Stand Apple Watch Charging Station Stand Dock Universal Stand Holder for iPhone 12 Pro Max1212 Pro12 Mini.

WIDE COMPATIBILITY: Compatible with all Mobile Phones (all size), including iPhone 11 Pro MAX, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, Apple Watches (both 38mm and 42mm) and most Tablets (up to 10.5 inch) even the HEAVY CASE on. Excellent combination of iPhone stand & Apple watch charging stand & iPad stand ANTI-SCRATCH & ANTI-SLIPPERY: Rubber pads on the hooks and the back protect your device from scratches. A wide silicone pad on the stand bottum stops it from sliding, which also can keep your desk or nightstand free from scuffs. CABLE ORGANIZER SLOT: Exquisite back cutout with a rubber ring helps to manage your charging cable. Which can keep your desktop tidy and make charging safe and steady. Looks like a stylish desk decoration.d makes charging safe and steady; looks like a stylish work of art EXCELLENCE ON DETAILS: Support three devices charging at the same time: Phone, iWatch and earphone. The bottum also is a collection place of little th