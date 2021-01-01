From creative gallery

Creative Gallery Apple Trio 14-in H x 11-in W Kitchen Wood Print | KIT000527PLK09X12XX

$39.95
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Artwork is printed directly onto wooden planks. The UV-resistant archival inks stay bright and vibrant. Homage to nature is expressed visually through the natural wood grain which compliments the artwork. The rustic look creates a unique display. All of our wooden prints come ready to hang. Creative Gallery Apple Trio 14-in H x 11-in W Kitchen Wood Print | KIT000527PLK09X12XX

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com