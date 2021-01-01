From farberware
Farberware Apple Peeler, Slicer and Corer, Small, Red
GET YOUR FILLING EASILY: The Farberware Apple Peeler, Slicer, and Corer is perfect for preparing apples for pies, tarts, salads, and canning. EFFORTLESS PEELING: This piece can peel, core, and slice apples effortlessly all in one operation. NON-SLIP BASE: This piece features an industrial suction base that firmly bonds to countertops. EASY TO CLEAN: Wash with warm soap water and dry immediately., Weight: 0.2 Pounds, Manufacturer: Farberware