(Apple MFi Certified) Lightning to HDMI Adapter, Plug and Play 1080P Audio AV Connector, HDTV Projector Stand by The Lastest iOS 12 Adapter Cable.

Full 1080P HD: This Lighting to HDMI Dongle supports mirroring of what is displayed on your Phone/Pad screen to your HDMI equipped TV, display, projector. which delivers full 1080P HD Output. Providing wonderful visual experience in daily life and work. Great for home entertainment, business meetings, education, training and etc. Compatibility With: iPhone 11 / 11 Pro / 11 Pro Max. iPhone X / XR / XS / XS Max. iPhone 8 / 8 Plus. iPhone 7 / 7 Plus. iPhone 6 / 6 Plus / 6s / 6s Plus. iPhone 5 / 5C / 5S / SE. iPad / iPod. How to Connect It to Work: 1. Insert the your phone charge cable into the 5V/1A USB AC Adapter. 2. HDMI Port: connect to your TV or big screen via HDMI cable. 3. connection: connect into your Phone. 4. Please click the 'Trust' and wait 8-10 seconds to synchronize the phone screen with the TV.