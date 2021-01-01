Apple MFi Certified Fast Wall Charger for iPhone 11 12 Pro Max Mini XS/XR/X/SE2/8Plus iPad Pro Airpods 20W Watt USB C Type to Lightning Adapter 5FT.

Ultra-Fast Charging20W USB C fast iPhone charger with 6ft type c to lightning cord, charges iPhone 12 up to 50% in just 30 minutes, which saves more than 1 hour for you, compared to the 5W original charger. Apple MFi Certified Lightning CordWith the Apple MFi Chip, the USB-C to lightning cord equips automatic chip recognition function. The Apple MFi Certification ensures 100% flawless compatibility with Apple devices. No more trigger warning messages. Universal CompatibilityUse the 20W USB C wall charger with the USB C to Ligtning cord to access fast-charging for iPhone 12/12 Mini/12 Pro/12 Pro Max/SE 2020/11/11 Pro/11 Pro Max/XS/XS Max/XR/X/8 Plus/8, iPad, AirPods Pro. This power delivery also fit for iPhone 6s/7 Plus in original charging speed. Efficient Safe Fast Charging This PD Wall FAST Charger Certified by UL, ETL, FCC, CE, ROHS. The intelligent temperature control system Multifunctional Intelligent Protect Technology provides temperature control, surge protection, shor