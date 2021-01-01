Apple MagSafe Battery Pack

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro - providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there's no need to turn it on or off. There's no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either. At your desk and need a charge? Just plug a Lightning cable into the MagSafe Battery Pack for up to 15W of wireless charging. Short on time? With a higher than 20W power adapter, you can charge both the MagSafe Battery Pack and your iPhone even faster. And you can track the status of your charge on Recommended: 20W or higher USB-C Power Adapter and USB-C to Lightning Cable (sold separately) Compatibility: iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini