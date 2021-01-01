PowerBar, Apple Crisp, Individually Wrapped, 15 Bars/Box

PowerBar® Harvest® 1.58 oz Apple cinnamon crisp comes with 23 essential minerals and vitamins that has no artificial flavors. Cinnamon crisp enhances healthy heart and fitness of active individuals..1.58 oz. bars.Key vitamins and minerals.A great choice for use before or during moderate-intensity exercise and sports like climbing, hiking and skiing.No preservatives or artificial flavors.Natural whole oats, along with 10g protein and 5g fiber deliver nutritious, long lasting energy and taste great.One whole serving of whole grains.Harvest® Apple Cinnamon Crisp.20% daily value of fiber.PowerBar® Harvest® 1.58 oz Apple cinnamon crisp offers energy for short run and nutrition for a long run, sold as 15 bars per box.