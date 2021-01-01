App-Controled Remote Power IP Switch - 2 Outlets (US)

NEW version with cloud and app control options! Includes all the same features/functionality of the previous models (UIS-522B and UIS-322B) Cloud4UIS Device Management System: Allows you to monitor status, view logs, and change advanced settings & configurations via web browser GTalk Messenger Support: Sends you notifications and allows you to issue commands to check the status, as well as turn on/off power or power-cycle certain ports via GTalk Power Scheduling: Up to 20 schedules may be set to turn power on/off to specific ports at specified times Logs: To keep track of when the unit had to reset power, etc