Apothecary Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Gold - (203300-1007)

The Apothecary Sconce by Hubbardton Forge takes inspiration from traditional drug store flasks and bottles to give an artful flair to interiors. Its hourglass shaped-structure is made from translucent glass and is supported with a rectangular frame. A bowl-shaped shade at the top is hooked to the frame and houses a single light source. When lit, the light from the shade reflects on the graceful structure to create an intriguing glow. Mounted on the wall with a square backplate, this sconce brings an ultra-modern touch to living rooms, bedrooms, or entryways. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Clear. Finish: Soft Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting