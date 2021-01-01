Apolonija 5-Light Shaded Geometric Chandelier

Experts at blending form and function, chandeliers are a great option for washing your home in light and creating a striking look all at once. This chandelier, for example, is a great option for adding a touch of cottage style to any ensemble. Crafted from a combination of wood and steel, this piece is defined by its curved openwork frame that houses five lights and white frosted glass cylinder shades. Each light in this piece accommodates a single 60 W bulb, although none are included. Measuring 24.75'' H x 26'' W x 26'' D, it's ideal in larger rooms.