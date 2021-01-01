From oxygen lighting
Apollo Vanity by Oxygen Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Nickel - (2-5106-24)
The Apollo Vanity by Oxygen Lighting is a bathbar ideal for placement in residential or commercial living areas like water closets, powder rooms, bathrooms, and restrooms. Linear fluorescent luminaire for use over vanities. The fixture is easily accessible via its toolless entry points to lamping and is ideal for vertical or horizontal mounting to provide a well-rounded vanity light. Oxygen Lighting produces clean and modern wall sconces, pendant lights and vanity lights defined by quality and efficiently simple design aesthetics. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: Satin Nickel