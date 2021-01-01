Apollo LED Pendant Light by Bruck Lighting - Color: Red - Finish: Red - (642-00802002957)

The Apollo LED Pendant Light by Bruck Lighting draws influence from mid-century design favorites to create a distinctly modern centerpiece fixture perfect for your most important spaces. Designed around a broad rounded drum shade thats made using Frosted Acrylic, this fixture is wrapped in a Woven Neoprene cloak that adds texture and color to its otherwise bare bones look. Suspended from simple cables and connected to the ceiling with a round mount, this fixture is well situated at the crossroads of minimalist and boldly expressive. Its a complete look with no seams to give it a truly effortless and even natural appeal. Bruck Lighting, one of the LEDRA Brands, has been operating in the U.S. since 1993 and is based in California. The brand offers LED lighting in contemporary styles that showcase decorative glass and fashionable metals. As the first U.S. lighting manufacturer to integrate LED into decorative and accent pieces, Bruck Lighting infuses quality designs with technological innovation and elegance. Shape: Drum. Color: Red.