Apollo 13" x 11" Glass Herringbone / Chevron Mosaic Wall & Floor Tile

These recycled tiles combine the natural finish of the wood look and provide a unique and attractive converging to any space. They are made of recycled glass, eco-friendly and sustainable marble alternative. The unmatchable beauty of the organic colors and timeless design uplift any space's look. Cover the walls and floors with the same recycled glass tiles to add a spacious feel to a room. Due to its high slip resistance, these tiles are suitable for wet areas, like the bathroom, swimming pool, and shower areas. The texture of the wood and the charm of the glass creates a peaceful and calming ambience.