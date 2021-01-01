Aplomb Round Multipoint Pendant by Foscarini - Color: Brown (ROSONE01 10|195007R1-52UL|195007R1-52UL|195007R1-52UL)

The Aplomb Round Multipoint Pendant by Forscarini represents a technical solution that couples function with design harmony. The included multipoint canopy makes it possible to build compositions that utilize up to 9 pendants, creating a cascade of emotional illumination. While it is particularly suitable to enrich a staircase or foyer space, Aplomb can also be used to artfully illuminate modern dining rooms, kitchens, and living rooms. The Italian-based brand has been in the business of glass-blown lighting since its beginnings in Murano in 1981. Passion, creativity and technical innovation are fundamentals of the Foscarini brand. From its traditional beginnings, Foscarini has expanded its modern designs to use a broad range of materials in the design of its contemporary indoor and outdoor lighting. Shape: Conical. Color: Brown.