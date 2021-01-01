Apiales Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Nuura - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (3059002)

The Apiales Semi-Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Nuura is a lovely design from Sofie Refer that was inspired by flowers and Nordic nature. Supporting a collection of spherical, mouth-blown glass shades, this piece is nestled close to the ceiling with a set of arms that unfold like flower stalks from a specially-produced canopy. The metal elements are dressed up beautifully with a uniform finish, lending this bright design an elegant touch. Established in 2017, Nuura is a Danish lighting brand inspired by Nordic night lights. Founded by head designer Sofie Refer, Nuura combines soft organic shapes, sleek Scandinavian design and quality materials to create a sense of beauty and well-being in homes and businesses. Shape: Sputnik. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Brass