APEX By Promounts AMT4401 32-inch To 60-inch Medium Premium Tilt TV Wall Mount

Change the way you view television! Remove the simple and outdated plastic stands that come with your TV and elevate your viewing experience to new heights with the AMT4401 Medium Premium Tilt TV Wall Mount from APEX by Remounts Built with quality in mind, the tilting wall mount is a stylish way to mount your TV. It supports most 32 in. to 60 in. displays weighing up to 120 lbs. and have VESA patterns ranging from 200 x 200 up to to 400 x 400. This mount has built-in features that help you get the most out of your display. A fully assembled, open-back wall-plate allows for easy cable threading and management, keeping cords out of the way and out of view. This function also ensures that your cables will remain in pristine condition, which will keep the picture quality sharp and provide a pleasurable viewing experience. An audible locking system and quick release pull-tabs offer a way to easily install, adjust, or remove your display from the wall-plate without hassle. Depending on your wall type, the AMT4401 also gives you the option to shift your TV for ideal placement, even with off-center studs (consult installation/user manual for more information). Having a level display is essential and the AMT4401's post-installation leveling feature allows for the correction of slight misalignments that can occur during installation. For added security, the mount features a unique anti-theft locking bar that is compatible with most padlocks, ensuring that your TV is locked in place and safe from prying hands.