Peerless Apex 1-Handle Wall-Mount Tub and Shower Faucet Trim Kit in Matte Black (Valve and Showerhead not Included)

Featuring design within reach, let your bathroom faucet reflect your personal style without breaking the bank with this Peerless Tub and Shower Faucet Trim Kit. Our creative and fresh faucets are at once beautiful and affordable. This trim kit ships without the showerhead, letting you choose your preferred showerhead style and spray settings from the broad Peerless offering. You can install with confidence, knowing that Peerless faucets are backed by our Lifetime Limited Warranty. Color: Matte Black.