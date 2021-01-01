From noble house
Noble House Apaloosa Navy Blue Fabric Tufted Recliner
Accentuate your home with a splash contemporary grace with our stunning oversized recliner that offers both incredible style and luxurious comfort. This recliner offers a push back mechanism that will instantly open up to provide maximum coziness, making this your new favorite place to unwind. Featuring button tufted diamond stitching and a regal wingback design, this piece brings your interior space a lovely upgrade in style. Finished with gorgeously turned legs, our recliner is the perfect charming touch for your home. Color: Navy Blue.