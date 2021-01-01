Aohi WXQ-XQ Laptop Bed Table Desk Foldable Breakfast Tray Reading Holder Aluminum Alloy (Silver)

Material - Environmentally friendly sheet + aluminum alloy material, antirust, Bearing more than 40 kg Folding - This table can be completely folded, handle for easy carrying Sponge foot mat - wear-resistant, slip-resistant, soft and does not hurt the floor and quilt Humanize - The corners are rounded to prevent damage from bumps and protect your family's safety We are the best quality shop, if you have any questions, please feel free to ask us, welcome to buy, we will usually reply all your messages within 3-8 hours.