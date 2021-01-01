AOCEOSK Foldable Laptop Desk, Portable Laptop Stand Reading Holder with Foldable Legs & Cup Slot for Eating Breakfast, Reading Book, Watching Movie.

?ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY MATERIALS?Our desktop is made of MDF, safe and environmentally friendly. Thickened 12mm environmentally-friendly table top plate, stable structure, wear-resistant and scratch-resistant, waterproof and odor-free. POETABLE & CONVENIENT? 60 (L) x 40(W) x 28 cm (H), it can be folded flat, easy to store, light carrying, it is also ideal for camping out. Easy to fold, store against the wall, no space. BOTTOM NON -SLIP DESIGN? The desktop card slot and cup slot design makes it easy and convenient to put mobile phones, tablets 9.6 inches or smaller, books, water and beverages on. The anti-slip and W-legs are stable and the legs are folded to save space and flexibility. MULTIPURPOSE LAPTOP DESK? This laptop bed tray table is extremely practical, can be used as a laptop workstation, laptop table for bed, a children's bed table, a mini writing table, a standing table for office work, laptop couch table, or a book/tablet table, picnic table. PRACTIAL GIFT FOR TH