Jacuzzi ANZ7242CCR5IW Anza 72" Salon Spa Bathtub for Drop In Installation with Center Drain and Illumatherapy / Whisper Technology - Luxury LCD Controls Jacuzzi® ANZ7242CCR5IW Key Data:72" L x 42" W x 26" HSalon® Spa ExperienceWater Depth: 16-4/5"Jacuzzi® ANZ7242CCR5IW Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's lifetime limited warrantyAcrylic drop in tubDeep soaking tubs have a raised overflow, allowing the user to be surrounded by waterCenter drain with round overflowTextured slip-resistant bottomWider design allows comfortable bathing for twoIntegral lumbar support on one side for comfortTub waste sold separately (when adding to cart - will be offered)Jacuzzi® ANZ7242CCR5IW Technologies / Benefits:4 TheraPro™ Jets: Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TheraPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needs.12 AccuPro™ Jets: An essential building block of a Jacuzzi® jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.CleanLine™ Water Lines: Jacuzzi's CleanLine™ water lines contain anti-microbial additives to inhibit bacterial growth and odors over time.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Silent Air Induction: Jacuzzi's patented air induction system silently mixes air into the water creating that legendary Jacuzzi® Whirlpool experience without a hissing sound.Whirlpool Wave Mode: Cycle the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.Whisper Technology: Jacuzzi® Whisper technology uses a sophisticated mounting system with dampers to eliminate nearly all vibrations at the motor for a difference that you can not only hear, but feel.Lighting: Illumatherapy™: Color and light sparkle from within four patented TargetPro™ jets. Exclusive technology used in the Illumatherapy™ LED lighting upgrade adds highly saturated color to the bathing well.Pure Air® Features: Auto Dri™: Drain activated system purges the air blowers after each use360° Balanced Air Flow: A unique network of channels that push heated air evenly into the bathTLC: Thermal Lumbar Comfort area delivers heated air to your backPure Air® Wave Mode: Cycles blower from its minimum to a user defined maximumControls: LCD Controls: Digital LCD display provides the best control of your Jacuzzi® tub and its on-board systemsJacuzzi® ANZ7242CCR5IW Specifications:Overall Length: 72"Overall Width: 42"Overall Height: 26"Basin Length: 49"Basin Width: 28"Water Depth: 16-4/5"Number of Jets: 16Body: 4Back: 8Foot: 4Number of Bathers: 2Maximum Water Capacity: 108 gallonsPump Location: RightBlower Location: Right