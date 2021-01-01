Jacuzzi ANZ6636CCR5CH Anza 66" Salon Spa Bathtub for Drop In Installation with Center Drain and Chromatherapy / RapidHeat Technologies - Luxury LCD Controls Jacuzzi® ANZ6636CCR5CH Key Data:66" L x 36" W x 26" HSalon® Spa ExperienceWater Depth: 16-4/5"Jacuzzi® ANZ6636CCR5CH Features:Covered under Jacuzzi's lifetime limited warrantyAcrylic drop in tubDeep soaking tubs have a raised overflow, allowing the user to be surrounded by waterCenter drain with round overflowTextured slip-resistant bottomWider design allows comfortable bathing for twoIntegral lumbar support on one side for comfortTub waste sold separately (when adding to cart - will be offered)Jacuzzi® ANZ6636CCR5CH Technologies / Benefits:4 TheraPro™ Jets: Delivers power with higher flow and air integration rates for a targeted, vigorous massage that is never too strong of uneven. Fully adjustable TheraPro™ jets let you adjust the flow to tailor the bath to suit your needs.12 AccuPro™ Jets: An essential building block of a Jacuzzi® jetted Whirlpool, this precision jet sends an accurate, pinpointed flow of air and water to target specific areas of your body. AccuPro™ jets are highly adaptable and maneuverable.CleanLine™ Water Lines: Jacuzzi's CleanLine™ water lines contain anti-microbial additives to inhibit bacterial growth and odors over time.Tru-Level™ Base: Ultra-high density foam levelers that provide support and easy leveling to simplify installation.Slip-Resistant Bottom: A matte texturing technique is applied under the clear coat to create an invisible yet effective traction area.Silent Air Induction: Jacuzzi's patented air induction system silently mixes air into the water creating that legendary Jacuzzi® Whirlpool experience without a hissing sound.Whirlpool Wave Mode: Cycle the air flow in the jets from no air flow to maximum air flow creating a unique wave-like experience.RapidHeat™ Inline Heater: Maintains user defined temperatures eliminating the need to add more hot water during baths.Lighting: Chromatherapy: LED lighting that is able to produce a total of 256 mood-setting colors. Jacuzzi's Chromatherapy lighting serves to not only enhance your bathing experience, but also provide for safe entry and exists in and out of the tub.Pure Air® Features: Auto Dri™: Drain activated system purges the air blowers after each use360° Balanced Air Flow: A unique network of channels that push heated air evenly into the bathTLC: Thermal Lumbar Comfort area delivers heated air to your backPure Air® Wave Mode: Cycles blower from its minimum to a user defined maximumControls: LCD Controls: Digital LCD display provides the best control of your Jacuzzi® tub and its on-board systemsJacuzzi® ANZ6636CCR5CH Specifications:Overall Length: 66"Overall Width: 36"Overall Height: 26"Basin Length: 44"Basin Width: 23"Water Depth: 16-4/5"Number of Jets: 16Body: 4Back: 8Foot: 4Number of Bathers: 2Maximum Water Capacity: 79 gallonsPump Location: RightBlower Location: RightAbout Jacuzzi: Jacuzzi® changed the way people bathed with their invention of the whirlpool tub. With over 60 years in business, Jacuzzi® manufactures all of its bathtubs and shower products here in the United States. For the leading manufacturer of whirlpool and spa bathtubs, Jacuzzi's bathtubs recreate a relaxing experience due to its array of features from illumination to massage jets. Drop-In White