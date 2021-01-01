Anywhere and Always Wall Décor

The anywhere and always wall decor from artist johanna millers crossroads collection cheerfully and simply illustrates how love remains strong no matter how far apart the people may have to be. Made of paper, wood, glass, and cotton thread. Hang in your home to celebrate your love or give as a wedding or anniversary gift. The raw edges and gray washed look add to the artisan feel of this wall decor. Drawn in pencil and hand stitched. Miller achieves intricate balance within the lines of the beautifully minimalistic crossroads collection.