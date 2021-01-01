Anyae Extendable Rubber Solid Wood Dining Table

This modern classic expandable table has a minimalist, functional style that offers the versatility that you need in your home furnishings. The rich navy blue finish and oval round shape surface give it a stylish look, and the legs have a unique shape reminiscent of postmodern design. You can expand the table to accommodate additional dinner guests. Or place this table in any room to use as a desk, or craft table. It is certainly the best option for any small space. However you need to use it, this table will meet your life’s ever-changing demands with an added flair of contemporary style.