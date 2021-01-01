Anvik Solid Wood Platform Bed

This excellent wooden bed frame is the perfect platform to hold your mattress and eliminates the need for a box spring. The whole construction is made of solid pine and premium craftsmanship so it has a long service time. With 8 slats that are tightly distributed, the bed frame can easily hold the weights of the mattress and two adults. Our bed frame is ergonomically designed to ensure the quality of sleep and relieving fatigue. Its modern and concise design goes perfectly with your rooms or hotels thus you can put the bed in the guest room to be a nice spare bed. What’s more, our wood bed has large under-bed storage which can provide more space for your home and create a tidy space. The installation of our bed is simple and once you have completed the installation, just put on the mattress and quilt--you are ready for a good night! 100% Solid pine for a stable and durable bed frame. Two support legs in the middle of the bed can better distribute weight 6 sturdy support legs and 8 slats. Large storage space under the bed frame for a tidy home. All the accessories are tightly connected and don't make any noise. The headboard and footboard are included to provide a fixed space for the mattress. Suitable for two adults to sleep comfortably. Wood slats can enhance the lifetime of the mattress. A complete mattress support system without the need for a box spring. The modern and concise design makes it a perfect decoration for any room. Provide a cozy sleeping environment in the bedroom, guest room, or hotel. Easy to clean and maintain with just a duster cloth. Size: Full