Antti Linen Upholstered Parsons Chair in White

Treat yourself to delightful elegance with the PU Anastasia Collection. Designed to achieve both comfort and an eye-catching appearance, the Anastasia Collection is formulated to offer quality from the ground up. The gently arched cushioned high back is accented by the crown peak for superior comfort and style as it cascades down into the ultra-soft seat cushion, equipped with high density double padded foam for your comfort. Lean back and relax worry free with the cushion consisting of reinforced spring support for a slight rebound effect when sitting creating a seating area that can withstand long periods of consistent usage. Enjoy the velvety PU upholstery to add a unique touch of creativity to your home that is sure to impress guests. Supported by a high-grade hardwood frame, lean back and relax into the quality support, with the exposed asymmetrical espresso base legs formatted to be wobble-free. The antique gold perimeter nail head trim add the perfect finishing accent to tie the entire chair together for a look of subdued Victorian style.Upholstered with PU for easy to clean and elegant look with modern sense