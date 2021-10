This futon takes on the elegant tuxedo design with rigid track arms and button-tufted everything. Deep tufting encases the seat, sides, and back of this futon to show the case of its padding and makes for a stunning contrast to the clean lines. It converts into an equally stylish bed when you need extra sleeping space. This piece will be sure to impress your guests at the next get-together. It will be a great addition to your home.