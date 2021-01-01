Corliving Antonio Accent Club Chair In Black Bonded Leather, Set Of 2

Advertisement
Whether you're furnishing your dining area or living room, you'll create a beautifully classic style with the 2-Piece Antonio Accent Club Chair from CorLiving. These diamond-tufted bonded leather chairs feature gently curved arms for a traditional look, while sturdy hardwood legs finished in a dark espresso stain add a touch of modern detail. You'll love the comfort of the foam padding, and how easily your space brims with traditional sophistication from these tufted accent chairs. Pattern: Solid.