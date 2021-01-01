Antoni U-Shape Desk

Create a productive, stylish workspace with a U-shaped computer. This industrial simple office furniture is a reliable solution for home or on-site offices. With a minimal, modern design, the fits with any decor style, while also creating a functional environment for computer work and other projects. The large surface provides you with spacious space to work or study, which is very suitable for offices, study rooms that need to save space. Equipped with 4 wheels, the mobile CPU stand is convenient to place the computer host. Featured with a waterproof and scratch-resistant surface, the computer Antoni will be kept looking like new for years to come. Both in appearance and function, this U-shaped Computer is the best choice for home office, office activities, study, and games. Color (Top/Frame): Black