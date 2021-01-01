Antone 25" W Tufted Full Grain Leather Swivel Lounge Chair And Ottoman Genuine Italian Leather

Description: This lounge chair is one of the most famous mid-century modern pieces. Our lounge chair replica is a replica. Its form and functionality have made it one of the most sought-after pieces in modern history. This iconic design can be found in popular films, television shows, businesses and in thousands of residences across the globe. Its original designers, Charles and Ray, had intended to give it the look and feel of a well-worn first baseball mitt. It led to the creation of the lounge chair and ottoman, featuring your choice of multiple leather finishes, high-density cushions and imported veneers. Whether you are craving that mad men look, or are looking to outfit your living room with a modern design, our lounge chair is the right choice for you. Specifications: what makes our lounge chair so special? This premium lounge chair is creme de la creme when it comes to style and comfort. Each of our leather options offers an incredibly supple texture and develops a wonderful softness over time. Knowing that it will age like wine makes the lounge chair a brilliant investment for your home or office. Fabric: Black