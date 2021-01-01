From ebern designs
Antoine by Zane - 2 Piece Wrapped Canvas Print Set
'Antoine' features a unique arrangement: as the core positions below the canvas ground. A dense navy backdrop contours a heart around wispy ribbons of darling blue and pink. The illusion tangles inside the mind building intrigue, demanding admiration and praise. Handcrafted in the United States, this vertical gallery-wrapped canvas art arrives ready to hang on your wall. Decorate any wall in your space, with this wall art which is easily adaptable with most styles of decor. Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D