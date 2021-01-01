Antminer S17 PRO Mining Machine Power Second-Hand, 220V AC 2200W 53TH/s Power Output Mining Power Supply Bitcoin Miner Machine with Power Cord

Rated computing power: 53TH/s. AC voltage input range: 220-240V. AC power input frequency range: 47-63Hz. AC current input range: 20Amp. Chip: 144 Pcs. Working altitude: 2000M. Applicable mining machine type: ASIC mining machine. Very good machine! ! Although it is a second-hand machine, its function is exactly the same as that of a new mining machine. Please confirm before buying. The package includes the power cord! ! The power consumption of this mining machine is 2200W±15%, so please make sure that your place can withstand such a large voltage watt. The input voltage required for this Bitmain Antminer S17 PRO 53TH/s is 220V. Please confirm the current voltage environment before purchasing, so as not to damage the miner due to the wrong input voltage. Please note! ! When the altitude of the working site of the miner is 900m to 2000m, the maximum operating temperature will decrease by 1 degree Celsius with every 300m increase in altitude.