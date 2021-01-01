Craftmade Antler Ceiling Light in European Bronze

On the hunt for a unique, eye-catching ceiling light to complement rustic or modern country decor? Grab style by the horns and get set to impress with the awesome Antler semi-flush ceiling light from Craftmade. This gorgeous stunner features fabulous faux antlers cupping an alabaster glass shade that warmly diffuses illumination from the fixtureâs two bulbs. A metal pinecone finial provides the crowning glory for a finished look your friends and family will fawn over. Whether you use it in the family room, foyer, kitchen, hallway, bedroom or den, youâll love the extraordinary outdoorsy look it gives your home, all for far fewer bucks than youâd expect to pay.