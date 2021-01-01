Antkea 15 - Light Candle Style Classic / Traditional Chandelier

Features:ChandelierClassic and traditional stylecUL listed for dry locationSolid brass constructionThis Product may contain chemicals known to the state of California to cause cancer, birth defects or other reproductive harm. Wash hands after use.Fixture Design: Candle StyleFixture Shape: Classic / Traditional Number of Lights: 15Number of Tiers: 2Finish: Style: TraditionalSecondary/Accent Material: YesSecondary Material: Shade Included: NoShade Color: Shade Material: Primary Material: MetalCrystal Component: NoReal Crystal: Crystal Type: Crystal Color: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Bulb Type: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Edison Bulb: Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape: Recommended Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: Dimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 40Country of Origin: ChinaPower Source: HardwiredSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Hanging Method: ChainWITB Bulb Included: DS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Contemporary GlamQuality Score: 0.65Spefications:120 VoltsSustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Dimensions:Overall Weight: 71Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: 6.25Canopy Depth - Front to Back: 6.25Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: Overall Min Height: Overall Height (Hanging): Body Height - Top to Bottom: 34.5Body Width - Side to Side: 35.5Body Depth - Front to Back: 35.5Shade: NoShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: Shade Depth - Front to Back: Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Additional Tools Required: Installation Required: YesEstimated Time to Install: Warranty: Finish: Burnished Brass