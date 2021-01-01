Functional doesn't have to mean boring! The Montgomery accent chest boasts a charming design that compliments and multitude of decor themes. Two woven baskets keep the piece feeling casual, yet sophisticated and are ideal for storing crafts, toys or books. The single top wooden drawer is perfect for keeping important belongings, such as keys or phone chargers, out of sight but within an arms reach. The opportunities to put this functional storage chest to use are unlimited...top this side table with a vase of cheerful blooms and place it in the entryway, place it next to a bed to use as a night stand or next to a couch topped with a lamp to use as an end table. Available in a variety of finishes, allowing you to decide whether you want to add a pop of color or go neutral. Constructed of durable solids and MDF. Some assembly required. Measures 16 x 13 x 27.5 In. Decor Therapy Antique Grey Wood End Table in Gray | FR1804