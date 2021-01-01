From green tree gallery
Antique Gold Vintage Wall Frame - 11" x 14"
Add old-fashioned character to the beauty of your portraits with Antique Gold Vintage Wall Frame. This stunning plastic frame features a classic design with smooth edges, a grainy antique gold color that fades to black around the outer edge, and an MDF photo back. Frame your chosen photography behind the glass screen and display it on a wall as a captivating reminder of days long since past. Details: Length: 18 3/16" Width: 15 3/8" Thickness: 13/16" Frame Size: 11" x 14" Orientation: Horizontal Or Vertical Includes: 3 - D-Rings