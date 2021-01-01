From allen + roth
allen + roth Antique Pewter Steel Double Curtain Rod Bracket | FSI 1250 PDB
Complements well with the allen+roth antique pewter finish rod set. Double curtain brackets allow for an additional layer to your window coverings. Can be utilized for light and privacy control. The antique pewter finish gives the window a contemporary yet timeless look. Quality, charm and functionality all in one. Includes 1 bracket. Works with 1 inch and smaller rods. Easy to install with screwdriver or drill. Mounting hardware is included.