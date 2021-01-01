Zaer Ltd. International Antique Grey Old Style Parisian Wall Mount Lantern, Antique White/Grey

Transform your home and yard with these Old Style Hanging Lanterns. Made from high quality iron, these lanterns easily mount to any wall or tree creating the ambiance of a romantic night in the city of love. The iron is expertly crafted with dynamic details etched throughout the lamp. 1 of the glass windows actually reveals a latch-lock door that opens up to hold a small candle (real or flameless) or you can choose to fill with string lights to create that magical twinkle effect. If using a flame candle, the top of the lamp includes grate-like holes for the smoke to filter out of so the glass will not blacken. All of our lanterns use at least 3.5 mm glass, compared to the standard 2.75 mm used by most other companies, making our products much more durable and adding to the high quality of each piece. Color: Antique White/Grey.