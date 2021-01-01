Filament Design Antique Nickel 6-Light Pendant

The glamorous Savoy House Bergamo 6-light pendant is smartly tailored, totally unfussy jewelry for your home. Adorned with rows of dramatically draped clear crystal orbs, finished in antique nickel and topped off with a perfectly placed oversized bauble as a finial, Bergamo is truly a sight to behold. Perfect for adding a big touch of glamour to anywhere it hangs, from a kitchen to a bedroom, a living room to a closet. This fixture is 26 in. W and 23.5 in. tall. Uses 6 candelabra-size light bulbs of up to 60 watts each (not included).