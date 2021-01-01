From ptm images
PTM Images ''Antique Lamp II'' Canvas Abstract Wall Art 15 in. x 15 in., Multicolored
Advertisement
Gallery wrapped giclee print on canvas with gel coat embellishment, our canvas products are fade resistant featuring solid or gallery wrap edges and stretched over a wood frame. Item comes ready to hang, for better care please apply windows cleaner with a damp cloth. Do not expose item to sunlight, This decorative wall art will add a delightful touch to any room. Color: Multicolored.