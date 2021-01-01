Hamsa Phone Accessories Antique Hamsa Hand on Black - Gift for Valentines Day Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

This hamsa design features an antique looking Khamsa or hand of fatima. It provides protection and is perfect for anyone who loves yoga, pilates or just into mystical ancient symbols. This hamza design is a perfect gift idea for any occasion and it represents health, prosperity, happiness and good luck. Upgrade your phone with this hand of miriam hamsa design and help spread positivity to the universe. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only