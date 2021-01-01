AntIque White Geometric Resin Table Lamp

Carefully thought out details take a design from mundane to extraordinary, and the Gannon Table Lamp is full of details. Crafted of resin, the sculpted silhouette of the base adds classic appeal to your table top while the antique finish creates a well-worn, casual feel. An open frame globe features an embossed geometric pattern that layers your home with bold texture while remaining airy and light. The natural linen shade adds a layer of rich texture to your space while completing the look of this neutral table lamp. the Gannon Lamp is ideal for illuminating a desk, night stand or side table while adding French Country flair to your aesthetic.